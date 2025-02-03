Luka Doncic's blockbuster Lakers move compared with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's history-making trade to LA 50 years ago 

The LA Lakers have always been a destination for superstars, with Luka Doncic adding his name to the list. Doncic's acquisition is quite reminiscent of a trade the Lakers did 50 years ago, in 1975, when they got Kareem Abdul-Jabbar from the Milwaukee Bucks.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, there seems to be parallels between the arrivals of Doncic and Abdul-Jabbar 50 years apart. The Lakers had a good team in 1975 but not great enough to win a championship, just like this season's roster. Kareem had to wait for four years before Magic Johnson arrived, with the duo helping the franchise win five titles in the 1980s.

Doncic might not need to wait that long for another generational talent, as the Lakers have become a free agent destination again. Another parallel between the two trades is that the Lakers were coming off an era of unstoppable players in Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The only difference is James, who's expected to stay past the trade deadline, will be there to guide Doncic on how to handle the franchise.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic, who has been limited to just 22 games this season, was averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals before the LA Lakers acquired him from the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic was a perennial MVP candidate over the past few years, leading the Mavs to the NBA Finals last season.

Meanwhile, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar put up 30.0 points, 14.0 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.0 blocks per game in his final season with the Bucks. He had a championship in his name before the Lakers came calling, helping the Bucks win their first title in 1971.

While the Lakers gave up Anthony Davis and Mx Christie for Doncic, Abdul-Jabbar cost the purple and gold Elmore Smith, Brian Winters, Dave Meyers, Junior Bridgeman and cash.

Luka Doncic reacts to his LA Lakers trade

Luka Doncic reacts to his LA Lakers trade. (Photo: IMAGN)

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Luka Doncic shared the LA Lakers' welcome message to him following his blockbuster acquisition from the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic had initially penned a letter for Mavs fans and the city of Dallas before sending a message to the Lakers fanbase.

"Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game. I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal - to win championships," Doncic tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Doncic arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday night, with a scheduled medical on Monday. He's still recovering from a calf strain suffered on Dec. 29 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He was initially ruled out for about a month by the Mavs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback