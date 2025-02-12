Luka Doncic’s dad reveals LeBron James’ first message 

According to Luka Doncic's dad, Sasa, although his son was blindsided by the Dallas Mavericks' decision to trade him to LA, the young star has already moved on. During an interview on Slovenian TV on Wednesday, Sasa spoke about the transition from Dallas to LA.

He was also asked about LeBron James, who he quickly praised for his kindhearted gesture after the deal.

"When it comes to LeBron, he expressed his welcome," Sasa said. "He told us if we need anything we can go to him, we can tell him."

Throughout Luka's career, his dad has been in attendance for some of his biggest games and was a supporter of the Mavs.

Sasa was notably in attendance when his son made his Lakers debut on Monday. He sat beside a familiar face, Dirk Nowitzki, who made the trip to LA to see Luka's first game in purple and gold.

While Nowitzki has made it clear that he's a Maverick for life, he also spoke openly about continuing to support Luka.

"It feels like it happened a year ago," - Luka Doncic's father speaks about the stunning trade that landed his son in LA

When Shams Charania tweeted that Luka Doncic was being traded to LA leading up to the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, many fans were skeptical of the legitimacy of the post. Theories began to circulate that Charania's account was hacked and someone was posting fake news.

However, once the dust settled, many Mavericks fans said on social media that they were still in shock days after the trade. By the time Doncic made his debut for the Lakers, his fans had been through the wringer.

From protests outside American Airlines Center to electronic billboards that went up around Dallas, the trade continued to dominate headlines. According to Luka's father, Sasa, it already feels like the trade happened a year ago.

During his interview on Slovenian TV, Sasa Doncic opened up on how the move impacted his son.

"I have to say, at least what Luka and I talk about, it feels like it happened a year ago," Sasa said on Wednesday."We've already forgot about it, the bitterness of that moment. It was a shock, but at the end of the day, it's a legitimate right of every team to trade its players if they are not satisfied with them. OK, what happened happened, life moves on.

"Luka adapted very fast. Of course, also, the Lakers organization, they really make sure you're comfortable in this environment here. This trade is long forgotten, so that things are moving on."

Luka will be back in action on Wednesday when the Lakers face the Utah Jazz for the second game in a row.

