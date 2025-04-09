Luka Doncic's Dallas return: LeBron James shares his candid thoughts

Luka Doncic, LeBron James and the LA Lakers have less than 24 hours left before facing the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. The game at the American Airlines Center will mark Doncic’s first return to the arena that adored his wins and suffered his losses. For the first time in the Slovenian’s career, Mavs fans will see him wearing the opposing team’s return.

Ad

James had this to say when asked to compare Doncic's upcoming appearance in Dallas to his return to Cleveland in 2010:

"His situation will be a lot different than mine."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The four-time MVP referred to his return to Cleveland on December 2, 2010, after leaving the Cavaliers to take his talents to Miami. When James left, he became the villain that fans could not wait to see again. The atmosphere inside the Rocket Arena was reportedly heated and contentious as the formerly adoring crowd turned against the Akron, Ohio native.

LeBron James told Slam Magazine that was the loudest he had ever been booed in his entire career. The former fan favorite did his postgame interview in the backroom to prevent any untoward incident.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The situation Luka Doncic will be returning to could not be any different from what happened to LeBron James 15 years ago. When the Dallas Mavericks traded Doncic, some fans cried and rallied on the streets. Many demanded the resignation of GM Nico Harrison. Mavs fans likely can’t wait to show their appreciation to Luka Magic in his return to his old haunting ground.

Luka Doncic looks to stay unbeaten against the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic was reportedly stunned he was traded by the Dallas Mavericks in early February. When his former team visited Crypto.com Arena later that month, all eyes were in Hollywood for the said showdown.

Ad

Doncic had a rough-shooting night but finished the game with 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks. The emotional point guard often looked at the Mavs bench and even glared at his former coach, Jason Kidd, after making a 3-pointer.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The player the Mavs called last year their “Pravi MVP” could punish the Mavericks in his return to Dallas. A win by the Lakers would threaten his former team’s chance of nailing a play-in tournament spot. Doncic could also stay unbeaten against the Mavs with a victory in the rematch.

The Lakers will play the Mavericks on short rest. Expect Luka Doncic to have plenty left in the tank when he faces his former team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Michael Macasero Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.



Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.



Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.



Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting. Know More