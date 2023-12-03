Luka Doncic's daughter Gabriela gets first-ever mention on dad's Jordans

Luka Doncic and his fiancee Anamaria Goltes recently welcomed their first child together, named Gabriela. No one saw this coming, as there weren't any reports of Goltes being pregnant.

Doncic, 24, is now a father to his beautiful daughter. Considering how the Dallas Mavericks star still has baby fever, he couldn't help but put his daughter's name on his signature Luka 1s.

Before the Mavericks went up against the OKC Thunder on Saturday night, Luka Doncic unveiled his game shoes that had his daughter's name written on both sides of each shoe.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Considering how this is Doncic's first child, jotting down Gabriela's name on his kicks must've been a heartwarming moment for the Slovenian star.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes welcomed their first daughter Gabriela

Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes welcomes Gabriela.

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and his partner Anamaria Goltes joyously welcomed their first daughter, Gabriela, into the world on Thursday.

Their heartwarming announcement arrived on Instagram a day later, coinciding with the Mavericks' designation of Doncic's absence in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to personal reasons.

In the heartwarming social media post, Doncic and Goltes tenderly held their newborn daughter's hands, introducing her to the world as Gabriela.

Following a lengthy relationship, the couple revealed their engagement on July 7 through social media channels. Reports suggest that Doncic crossed paths with Goltes when he was just 12, during a family vacation. The two are reportedly preparing for their impending marriage.

Doncic's absence from Friday's game signifies the first instance of him missing a game in the 2023-24 season, a campaign in which he's averaging impressive numbers — 31.1 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists across 17 games.

Doncic remains a standout contender for the 2024 NBA MVP award, alongside fellow candidates like Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Given how many other NBA stars have families, Dallas Mavericks fans don't need to worry about Doncic's availability to play. Like others before him, Doncic will figure out how to juggle his newfound family life and basketball career.