Luka Doncic's father Sasa Doncic shares honest feelings on his son's championship potential with LeBron James & transition to LA

Luka Doncic has carried great expectations with him as he gels with the LA Lakers ahead of what is anticipated to be heated playoffs. With Doncic leading the charge, the Lakers are seen as a dangerous matchup for any team. The Slovenian star has proven himself before, steering the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals last year.

For his father, Sasa Doncic, Luka’s Lakers could go as far as last year’s Mavericks. Talking to a Slovenian sports show, Sasa Doncic shared his honest feelings about Luka’s championship chances this year.

“We know Luka plays better with bigger pressure, and I believe he’ll succeed there. They showed that they are a very unfavorable team when they are healthy,” he said.

“I believe this team of LA Lakers can do a lot. In those couple of games when some injured players came back (they showed) that they can beat anyone,” Sasa added.

Luka’s father also explained why luck could be a significant factor for the Lakers, considering that the team has suffered numerous injuries since the All-Star break.

“But to be honest, the factor of luck in the playoffs is very important. Some injuries can happen to an important player. But I’m sure this team can go very far,” he said.

Doncic was traded from the Mavericks to the Lakers last Feb. 1, after spending the last six seasons with Dallas, where he reached the Western Conference Finals in 2022 and the NBA Finals in 2024.

Doncic averages 27.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists this season. Paired with four-time NBA champion LeBron James, Doncic is seen to have a formidable supporting cast for the upcoming playoffs.

Sasa Doncic prefers to focus on the Lakers after the shocking trade

Sasa Doncic expressed what he feels about the shocking trade of his son from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers last month. Talking to the Slovenian media, Sasa said that they have moved on from the trade and are now just focusing on the LA Lakers.

"Regarding the trade, I have to say: at least, what Luka and I talk about, it feels like it happened a year ago. We have already forgotten about it, the bitterness of that moment," he said.

The Lakers are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings with a 43-27 record. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have stumbled to the 10th spot with a 34-37 record.

With 12 games remaining on their schedule, the Lakers are expected to preserve their spot and have a homecourt advantage at least in the first round of the playoffs.

