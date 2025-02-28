Luka Doncic's father Sasa in utter disbelief at Lakers star's impossible shot on LeBron James' dime

Luka Doncic's father, Sasa Doncic, was in utter disbelief after the Lakers star made an impossible shot against the Timberwolves for his first 3 of the night on nine attempts. Doncic broke the slump with a shot from the left wing and the defender up in his grill. With the shot clock expiring, Doncic threw the shot off one leg.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Sasa Doncic, who was in the crowd, sitting two rows behind, reacted to the impossible shotmaking his son displayed on that play amid a rough shooting night by covering his face and putting his hands in the air with a nod to acknowledge what he had just witnessed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Doncic finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, shooting 6 of 20, including 1 of 9 from 3. He was 8 of 12 from the free throw line.

The Lakers won 111-102 despite a late push from the Timberwolves. Doncic held his own despite his shooting woes in the clutch to ensure the team didn't suffer because of his slump.

The five-time All-Star will hope that shot changes things for him moving forward. Luka Doncic has a penchant for making shots with quality of looks he's had over the past few games, but he's been off the mark.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback