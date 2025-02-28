  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 28, 2025 06:28 GMT
Luka Doncic's father Sasa in utter disbelief at Lakers star's impossible shot on LeBron James' dime

Luka Doncic's father, Sasa Doncic, was in utter disbelief after the Lakers star made an impossible shot against the Timberwolves for his first 3 of the night on nine attempts. Doncic broke the slump with a shot from the left wing and the defender up in his grill. With the shot clock expiring, Doncic threw the shot off one leg.

Sasa Doncic, who was in the crowd, sitting two rows behind, reacted to the impossible shotmaking his son displayed on that play amid a rough shooting night by covering his face and putting his hands in the air with a nod to acknowledge what he had just witnessed.

Doncic finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists, shooting 6 of 20, including 1 of 9 from 3. He was 8 of 12 from the free throw line.

The Lakers won 111-102 despite a late push from the Timberwolves. Doncic held his own despite his shooting woes in the clutch to ensure the team didn't suffer because of his slump.

The five-time All-Star will hope that shot changes things for him moving forward. Luka Doncic has a penchant for making shots with quality of looks he's had over the past few games, but he's been off the mark.

