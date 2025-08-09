Luka Doncic’s fiancée Anamaria flaunts stunning all-blue courtside look as the Slovenian superstar gears up for EuroBasket glory

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Published Aug 09, 2025 17:12 GMT
Slovenia v Germany - International Basketball Friendly
Slovenia v Germany - International Basketball Friendly

Luka Doncic and the Slovenian national team began their 2025 EuroBasket campaign on August 8, playing their first preparation game against Germany. Doncic’s fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, was present at the Stožice Arena in Ljubljana, donning an all-blue outfit.

Merely a day after the exhibition clash, Goltes shared a “get ready with me” style video, flaunting her outfit to the 260,000+ users that follow her on Instagram. She revealed that her set was from Zara, while she used lipstick and blush from MAC and Westman Atelier respectively.

“GRWM ✨🏀” Goltes captioned her Instagram reel.
Goltes also shared photos of the outfit and a close-up of her makeup in her Instagram Stories.

“Yesterdays fit,” Goltes captioned her Story.
Credits: Instagram (@anamariagoltes)
Unfortunately, the Slovenian team could not secure a win against the world champions. However, Luka Doncic's performance was one of the few positive takeaways in the 103-89 loss. Showcasing his revamped physique for the first time in basketball action, Doncic led all scorers with 19 points and also contributed with three rebounds and five assists.

Luka Doncic aims for a medal at the 2025 EuroBasket

Since Luka Doncic joined the Slovenian national team, he has undeniably raised the team’s level. Yet, they long for a podium finish. Doncic believes this wait could finally be over at the 2025 EuroBasket.

“Our goal is always a medal,” Doncic said. “But I am not the only leader. I have the feeling that others also have a say. If you have only one leader on the team, you will not get anything done. You have to have several leaders.”

Before opening their EuroBasket campaign against Poland, Slovenia will play a total of six preparatory games. In addition to the clash against Germany, they will host Latvia on August 16. The other matchups include road games against Germany, Lithuania, Great Britain and Serbia.

