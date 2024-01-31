Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes and their daughter twin in Denim for cute family tribute

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic recently shared his fiancée Anamaria Goltes, a Slovenian model and influencer and their daughter Gabriela in an adorable mother-daughter photo tribute for Doncic.

The latest Western All-Star, with 3,205,375 votes to lead all guards, uploaded on Instagram a customized exclusive denim jacket worn by Goltes and Gabriela, showcasing 'Doncic' and his Mavericks jersey number '77'.

Luka Doncic on his Instagram story

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Goltes re-posted the image on her own Instagram feed. Following this, Doncic shared a photo of Gabriela, offering a more detailed view of her jacket. Notably, the jacket is inscribed with "Tata," which, when translated from Slovenian to English, means "Father."

Gabriela in Luka Doncic's Instagram story

The photo also encapsulates a wooden circular tab carved with 'two months', indicating her age.

How did Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes welcome their daughter?

Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes recently celebrated the birth of their first child. The couple has named their newborn daughter Gabriela.

Doncic took to Instagram to share the joyous news, posting a heartwarming photo of himself and Goltes cradling their baby girl.

Accompanying the photo, he expressed his happiness with a simple caption featuring two heart emoji and the name "Gabriela."

One of the best NBA colorways of the season was unveiled by Doncic during a Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game.

In honor of his daughter Gabriela's birth, the Mavericks guard donned a player-exclusive pink and tan colorway of the Jordan Luka 2. Doncic's hoop shoes featured handwritten text on the heels with "Gabriela" written.

Doncic has averaged 37.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 10.8 assists in the 23 games played since his daughter's birth. However, the Mavericks have gone below .500 in that stretch with an 11-12 record.

How did Luka Doncic and Anamaria Goltes meet?

In March 2020, Goltes revealed how she and Doncic first met in an Instagram Story Q&A.

"I answered this question like a million times. We met when we were 12 years old at the seaside in Croatia,"

She continued:

"Fun fact: We still have the same group of friends we had at that time. You keep the real ones, am I right?"

On July 7, 2023, after seven years of dating, a date that may be a reference to his jersey number, 77, Doncic got down on his knee and proposed to Goltes.

The Slovenian superstar posted a special moment at Slovenia's Lake Bled and captioned their Instagram engagement announcement with the words "💍❤️ 7.7."

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!