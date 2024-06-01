Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes decks baby Gabriela in NBA gear to celebrate Mavericks' finals run

After winning the Western Conference finals, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic and his fiancée Anamaria Goltes celebrate their finals run with baby Gabriela. Doncic's family is rallying behind the star as they are having a historic run to the biggest stage in the NBA.

The matchup for the NBA Finals is set with the Boston Celtics going up against the Mavs. Dallas took care of business against the Minnesota Timberwolves and ended the conference finals in five games. Thanks to his stellar play through five games, Doncic was named the recipient of the Magic Johnson Western Conference finals MVP award.

Mavs fans aren't the only ones celebrating the win as the players' families also show full support for what they've achieved. Goltes posted a photo of their baby daughter wearing the NBA Finals hat to show her support for Doncic and the Mavs. She posted the photo on her Instagram stories, which the Slovenian star also reposted on his account.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In the WCF, Doncic averaged 32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists while shooting efficiently from the floor. The five-time All-Star shot 47.3% from the field and 43.4% from beyond the arc.

Anamaria Goltes shared Slovenian message for Luka Doncic after the Mavs' win

Goltes was in full support of her partner, Doncic, after he won the Western Conference MVP. She captured the moment when the Mavs star received the trophy and posted it on her Instagram stories with a Slovenian caption.

According to the English translation, the message to Doncic was:

"Bravo my love! Your girls are proud of you to heaven."

Goltes celebrates the Mavs' Western Conference win

The couple have known each other since they were kids, according to People Magazine. The two started dating in 2016 and look forward to tying the knot soon.

Luka Doncic posted a "then and now" photo with his father

The fans' support for Luka Doncic and the Mavs has been exceptional during the postseason. Some fans flew to Minnesota to support the team on the road. But there is no greater support than the ones that come from family. In Game 5, Doncic's father, Sasa, was present.

The older Doncic has supported his son's journey as a basketball phenom. As the Mavs star began his career playing basketball at a young age, he presented to his fans that his father has been on his side ever since. He posted a photo of himself from when he was a kid wearing a medal to when he won the conference title.

Doncic posted a photo of himself and his father, years apart

The older Doncic was seen hanging out with his son after the game. The two were talking, and the Mavs star had a beer in his hand. Former star player for the Dallas team and current vice president of basketball operations, Michael Finley, didn't like what he saw.

He immediately snatched the drink from their superstar.

Expand Tweet