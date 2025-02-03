Luka Doncic's partner and fiancee Anamaria Goltes dropped an emotional two-word reaction to the Slovenian superstar's farewell message for the Dallas Mavericks. The NBA world received a massive jolt when ESPN's Shams Charania tweeted that the LA Lakers and Mavericks were involved in a massive three-team trade that sent Anthony Davis to Dallas and landed Doncic in return.

Doncic put out an emotional statement in the aftermath of the unexpected blockbuster trade soon after, which Goltes responded on her Instagram story.

Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes drops 2-word reaction to superstar point guard's farewell message for Dallas

In his statement, Donic relived memories of coming to the country for the first time, adding, "In good times and bad, from injuries to the NBA Finals, your support never changed. Thank you not only for sharing my joy in our best moments but also for lifting me up when I needed it most."

Doncic's trade sees the guard, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris make their way to LA for Davis, Max Christie, and a first-round pick to the Mavericks.

Luka Doncic grateful for "amazing opportunity" with the Lakers

Soon after his statement announcing his departure with the Mavs, Doncic took to Instagram to share a message to Lakers fans.

“Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal — to win championships.”

Per reports that did the rounds, Doncic himself was among those visibly stunned by the move no one saw coming. He never asked out and wanted to be with the Mavs his entire career. However, GM Nico Harrison made the power move that sent the face of their franchise to a different outfit. Now, it remains to be seen how Luka Doncic plays alongside legend LeBron James at the Lakers.

