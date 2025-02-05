Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes drops heartfelt reaction after Slovenian superstar poses with Lakers jersey

Luka Doncic's fiancee, Anamaria Goltes, expressed support for her fiance after he was traded to the LA Lakers. Doncic posted a picture of himself holding his new Lakers jerseys on Instagram.

"Excited for the new journey," Luka wrote.

Anamaria Goltes went on the comment section to support Doncic by posting five red hearts.

Anamaria Goltes' comment

While there's an ongoing narrative speculating that Doncic isn't happy about being in LA, the soon-to-be spouses remain optimistic about the situation.

Luka Doncic opens up about getting traded to Lakers

Luka Doncic was at the LA Lakers facility on Tuesday. While Doncic expressed a heartfelt message on social media before flying to LA, it was the first time the Slovenian star spoke out about the trade. Luka revealed that he was asleep when the trade took place last Saturday. When his phone started buzzing, only then did he find out about the trade.

Doncic was in shock and couldn't believe the Dallas Mavericks traded him. He even thought that it was April Fools Day. But now that he's in LA, Luka is looking forward to playing with one of the most prestigious teams in NBA history.

“You can imagine how surprised I was,” Dončić said. “I had to check if it was April 1. I didn’t really believe it. It was a big shock. (Dallas) was home, so it was a really hard moment for me. … (But now) I get to play in the greatest club in the world, and I’m excited for this new journey.”

Luka Doncic is recovering from a left calf strain that he sustained in late December. According to reports, Doncic is targeting either Monday or Wednesday to make his return on the hardwood.

Both days LA will be up against the Utah Jazz. Based on the schedule, the perfect time for Luka to make his debut will be on Monday, as the LA Lakers will have a home-court advantage.

