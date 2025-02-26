Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes is all hearts on Lakers stars triple double against his former Mavericks

Luka Doncic didn’t shy away from the highly anticipated clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks. Playing as though he had a personal vendetta against his former team, Doncic delivered a statement performance. He secured his first triple-double in the Purple & Gold kit, propelling his side to a 107-99 victory.

The star guard’s fiancee, Anamaria Goltes, was thrilled by his display. She reposted the Lakers' Instagram post showcasing Doncic’s impressive stat line from the game and expressed her excitement by adding a flurry of heart emojis to her Instagram Story.

Credits: Instagram (@anamariagoltes)

From the opening tip, it was evident that Luka was determined to make a statement against his former team. He set the tone early, drilling a deep 3-pointer in the first quarter and staring down the Mavericks’ bench.

Despite Kyrie Irving’s heroic 35-point effort that kept Dallas within striking distance, Doncic’s all-around brilliance proved too much to overcome. With 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, and five combined steals and blocks, the Slovenian national stuffed the stat sheet and ensured the Lakers began their six-game homestand on a positive note.

Luka Doncic speaks about the emotional battle against the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic spent six and a half glorious seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, leading the franchise to significant success. However, the team disregarded his contributions and shocked the basketball world by abruptly trading the 25-year-old star on Feb.1.

Just three weeks later, Doncic faced his former team in an emotional showdown. Understandably, the night was filled with mixed feelings for the Slovenian sensation.

"The closure is going to take a while, I think... It's not ideal, but like I said, I'm glad this game is over. There's a lot of emotions, but we go little by little, and every day is better,” Doncic said in the postgame press conference.

After the final buzzer, the five-time All-Star embraced his former teammates. As the emotions settled, Doncic expressed his exhaustion and immediate postgame plans – a good night’s sleep.

"I can't wait to go to sleep, honestly. I'm exhausted,” Luka Doncic said.

Lakers Nation will hope their star guard can fully focus on the season ahead. With the win, Los Angeles climbs to the 4th seed in the Western Conference. Boasting a 35-21 record, JJ Redick’s boys will aim for a top-two regular season finish, currently trailing the no. 2 Memphis Grizzlies by just two games.

