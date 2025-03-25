  • home icon
Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes shares adorable picture with daughter to mark Mother’s Day

By Ernesto Cova
Modified Mar 25, 2025 14:57 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Orlando Magic - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic's fianceé shared a wholesome picture (image credit: IMAGN)

Luka Doncic and his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, are getting used to life in Los Angeles. However, they still hold and cherish the traditions of their homeland.

They celebrated Mother's Day on March 25, just like in Slovenia. Goltes shared an adorable picture of their daughter, Gabriela, along with a wholesome message.

Via Ananamaria Goltes' IG (image credit: instagram/anamariagoltes)
"lep materinski dan vsem mamam," Goltes wrote, which translates to "Happy Mother's Day to all moms."
Goltes and Doncic welcomed their firstborn daughter in December 2023. He averaged 37.5 points, 11.1 assists and 8.9 rebounds per game on 48.0% shooting that month.

Following his shocking trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the LA Lakers, he's slowly getting his old form back and posting similar numbers with his new team.

Luka Doncic is a proud girl dad

Despite his youth and busy line of work, Luka Doncic is a committed and loving father. In a recent segment for the Lakers' "Girl Dad" initiative to honor the late Kobe Bryant, Doncic opened up on how that experience changed his life forever.

“That moment changed my life for better," Doncic said on Feb. 26. "Every day I spend with her it's just unbelievable. She's one year and two months. Just seeing her and spending time with my daughter, I wouldn't want it any other way. Like I said, it changed my life for better. I'm ready for it and I'm gonna enjoy every moment of it. Nothing better than being a dad for real.”
Doncic was a big Kobe fan and he was Gigi Bryant's favorite player, so to see him carry his legacy on and off the court was a wholesome and full circle moment for Lakers fans all over the world.

Bryant was a big advocate for women's basketball and he often watched WNBA at courtside, supporting the women's game. Given Gabriela's privileged gene pool, she could follow in her father's footsteps and dominate in the hardwood.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
