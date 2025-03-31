Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamaria Goltes all smiles as she drops candid snaps with 1-word

Anamaria Goltes, the fiancée of LA Lakers guard Luka Doncic, made a comeback on social media with a Sunday post on her Instagram story. The Slovenian model shared a series of candid clicks with her over 262,000 followers on Instagram.
In the pictures, she wore a white fitted top and black pants alongside gold earrings, a watch and a bracelet to match. She captioned the post:
"Vibes," with a heart emoji.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Doncic and Anamaria's love story started over a decade ago when they met as 12-year-olds in Croatia during a vacation. They started dating in 2016 and engaged on July 7, 2023, at Lake Bled in Slovenia.
They welcomed their daughter, Gabriela, on Dec. 1, 2023, whom she took to the Crypto.com Arena during Doncic's debut as a Laker.
In 21 games this season, he is averaging 27.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.
Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes shares images of her new life in Los Angeles
Luka Doncic's fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, gave fans a glimpse of how she and the young family of three are settling in the city of Los Angeles.
In one photo posted on Instagram, she wore a Lakers hat:
Another snap has Gabriela in a suitcase being unpacked:
One other image has her and the 2024 top scorer cozied up on the balcony of their apartment:
Doncic left the Dallas Mavericks for the Lakers in a three-team trade after seven seasons. The Mavericks traded Doncic in exchange for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round pick.
Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris headed to Los Angeles. The third team involved in the trade, the Utah Jazz, received Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.
The move came as a shock to everyone, including Doncic himself. Doncic had purchased a $15 million home in Dallas, according to former NBA player Chandler Parsons.
He has impressed during his short time with the Lakers. Most notable was the 31 points, nine rebounds and seven assists he put up in the 120-108 home win against the Denver Nuggets on March 19.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.