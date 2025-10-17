Luka Doncic’s fiancée Anamaria makes major admission as Angel Reese & co bring massive appeal to Victoria’s Secret Fashion runway

Luka Doncic’s fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, shared her thoughts on Victoria’s Secret’s runway show on Wednesday, featuring WNBA superstar Angel Reese. Reese walked the ramp for the show held in New York, making her the first professional athlete to walk for Victoria’s Secret.

Doncic’s fiancée shared various pictures and videos from the show on her Instagram stories and wrote a message expressing her admiration for the brand.

“Loved watching the @victoriassecret show since I was a teenager,” wrote Goltes.

Luka Doncic’s fiancee’s Instagram story

Luka Doncic has been with Anamaria Goltes for the good part of a decade. The couple first met as children in Croatia and have been romantically together since 2016. Doncic and Goltes welcomed their first child, daughter Gabriela, in 2023.

Anamaria’s admiration for Victoria’s Secret’s shows is unsurprising since she is also a model. Goltes started her modeling career in 2017 with Lisca Lingerie. Goltes was also featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan Slovenia in 2019.

Goltes is well known due to her strong social media presence on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, where she regularly provides a look into her life with the NBA superstar.

How Luka Doncic's fiancée Anamaria Goltes adjusted to life in LA with a toddler

Luka Doncic's sudden trade to the LA Lakers was shocking and even painful for the Slovenian guard, but it was also inconvenient. Within hours, Doncic's world turned upside down as he went from looking for a house in Dallas to leaving the city behind for good.

Doncic wasn't the only one who needed to adjust to the changes, as his fiancée and daughter, Gabriela, also moved to LA with him. During her first few days in the city, Goltes turned to Instagram, asking fans for activities she could do with her toddler.

"Things to do with a toddler in LA," Goltes asked on Instagram.

Anamaria Goltes' Instagram story

The family has since seemingly adjusted to the city, with Doncic signing a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers in August.

Doncic and Co. will face the Sacramento Kings on Friday before taking on the Golden State Warriors in their season opener on Tuesday.

