Luka Doncic's fiancee Anamira Goltes and baby girl Gabriela pose in cute pic with Mavericks star's jersey

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has the unwavering support of his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, and their daughter, Gabriela. With the Mavericks on the brink of elimination ahead of Friday’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, Anamaria posted an adorable photo with Gabriela fangirling for the Dallas icon.

Anamaria and Gabriela sported customized Luka Doncic jerseys tailored for the family. Gabriela's jersey even featured "tata," the Slovenian word for "father," placed on the number on the back.

The jerseys also incorporated Dallas-themed elements like "I ❤️DAL" and more.

Check out the cute picture below:

Anamira Goltes posts a cute photo with Gabriela, her daughter with Luka Doncic (Images via Anamaria Goltes/IG)

Doncic could use all the support he can get with his team down 0-3 in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

In the first three games of the series, Doncic averaged 29.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists on 47.3% shooting from the field and 32.1% shooting from beyond the arc, but the Celtics won all three games.

In Game 3, Doncic fouled out in the fourth quarter, leaving the Mavericks in a 0-3 deficit, a situation no team in NBA history has ever overcome. This was the first time Doncic fouled out in a playoff game.

Despite the setback, Doncic remained optimistic, saying after the game:

“It’s not over until it’s over, so we just gotta believe.”

None of the 156 teams in NBA history that have trailed 0-3 in a series have ever managed to win.

Luka Doncic on what the Mavericks need to do: “Have fun”

Luka Doncic remains optimistic about the Dallas Mavericks' chances despite their 0-3 deficit. Ahead of Game 4, he emphasized the importance of having fun, noting their rally in Game 3 where they cut a 21-point Celtics lead to three in the fourth quarter.

"Go back to playing fun," Doncic said. "We talk about how we came back from [21] points in the fourth quarter in the Finals. We were having fun. We were defending. We were running. Our pace was great. Just taking good shots."

During the Mavericks' fourth-quarter run, Doncic fouled out with four minutes remaining, which hindered their comeback attempt.

Doncic said he would control his emotions and showcase his competitiveness better in the future.

"I just really want to win," Doncic said. "Sometimes I don't show it the right way, but at the end of the day, I really want to win. I've got to do a better job showing it a different way."