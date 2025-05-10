Luka Doncic's former $13,394,160 teammate's contract demand can lead to Lakers interest

By Evan Bell
Modified May 10, 2025 19:07 GMT
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic's former teammate Daniel Gafford's contract request could lead to trade talks according to Tim MacMahon (Image credit: Imagn)

Heading into the offseason, it's no secret that the LA Lakers will be in the market for a starting big man. While Jaxson Hayes showed flashes of brilliance throughout this season, the fact of the matter is that LA lacks frontcourt depth. If they want to take the next step towards title contention, they'll need to address the matter this summer.

Ad

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, one of Doncic's former teammates, Daniel Gafford, who was on a $13.3 million contract this season, reportedly wants to get paid like a starting center. If Dallas is unwilling to oblige, then he believes Gafford could wind up getting traded.

During the latest episode of "The Hoop Collective" show, MacMahon explained how Gafford's demand creates a problem for Dallas:

"Dereck Lively is a year away from getting an extension. Daniel Gafford is entering the final year of his contract. Gafford reasonably and rightly wants to get starting center money.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"You can’t have AD on a max, Lively on a big contract and pay Gafford starting center money."

As MacMahon went on to theorize, LA could put together an intriguing trade package that involves Rui Hachimura and several picks to engage Dallas in talks for Gafford.

After a disappointing postseason, it appears as though the only safe players in LA are Luka Doncic and LeBron James.

Ad

"We need somebody to get rebounds" - Looking back at Rui Hachimura's comments following Lakers' first-round elimination

Prior to the NBA trade deadline, Anthony Davis spoke openly about the Lakers' need for front-court depth.

Instead, the team wound up parting ways with Davis, instead acquiring Luka Doncic in a groundbreaking trade, with a plan to acquire a center before the deadline.

Ad

Once the Mark Williams trade was rescinded, however, LA was left with no choice but to enter the postseason without a championship-caliber center.

They had a first-round elimination at the hands of a Minnesota Timberwolves team that utilizes a true power forward-center combination with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert. Rui Hachimura spoke openly during his postgame press conference after the loss about LA's need for frontcourt depth:

“We need somebody to get rebounds, I got to be one of them, of course. (But) I can’t just be face-to-face boxing out Gobert the whole game. I can’t get a rebound."

What Hachimura may not have known at the time was that the LA Lakers' quest for a starting center could result in the team parting ways with him, as Tim MacMahon suggested in his mock trade.

About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Akshay Saraswat
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications