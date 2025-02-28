Luka Doncic's girlfriend Anamaria Goltes shares sneak peek of life in LA after after 7 years in Dallas

Luka Doncic uprooted his family, girlfriend Anamaria Goltes, and their daughter Gabriela from Dallas to Los Angeles. After nearly seven seasons with the Mavericks, the fan favorite was sent packing to the Lakers in the trade for Anthony Davis.

Doncic and Goltes had to settle in a different city following the controversial and stunning deal. On Thursday, the model shared a sneak peek of their new life in Hollywood:

Instead of rolling mountains and plains, the Pacific Ocean glistened in the background in the photos shared by Goltes. In two of the pictures, Gabriela could be seen playing in the sand. The LA sunset gave Doncic’s new home a warm glow in another photo. In the last picture, Goltes and her daughter had a quiet stroll in one of the streets in Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic wrote a letter for Dallas after the trade became official. He thanked many for his years spent in the city. Anamaria Goltes was just as grateful with a simple “thank you” in one of her Instagram stories.

Goltes shared a story on IG alluding to their new home. She posted a quote from Karl Kugelman:

“There are places you haven’t been where you already belong.”

Anamaria Goltes' story as she settles into her new life in Los Angeles. [photo: @anamariagoltes/IG]

In the next clip, she shared a photo of the superstar point guard holding his daughter inside their lavish new home.

Luka Doncic walking with his daughter in his new home in Los Angeles. [photo: @anamariagoltes/IG]

Doncic and Goltes have embraced Los Angeles as they take their journey in life to a different place.

Luka Doncic’s girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, and daughter, Gabriela, visited Crypto.com Arena

When Luka Doncic still played for the Dallas Mavericks, Anamaria Goltes and their daughter Gabriela, sometimes traveled to Los Angeles for Lakers games. Goltes would share from time to time photos of their time in Hollywood.

Following the trade that sent Doncic to LA, Goltes visited the Lakers’ home court with Gabriela. She wrote on Instagram:

“New chapter 💛💜”

On Tuesday, the LA Lakers beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-99 in the first meeting between the two teams since the blockbuster trade. Luka Doncic finished with a triple-double to remind his former team what they had missed.

In the postgame interview, Doncic told reporters “The closure is going to take a while.” He added, “We go little by little and every day is better.” The superstar and Goltes are taking it a step at a time, but it helps to adjust when the fan base has been going all out to support them.

