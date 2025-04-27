Luka Doncic’s health status and recovery before crucial Game 4 vs Timberwolves revealed by NBA insider

Many fans were concerned when Luka Doncic came to play game 3 between the LA Lakers and the Timberwolves on Friday with a stomach bug. The five-time All-Star endured and stayed on the court providing whatever he could for his team but the Purple and Gold eventually lost the third game in the series, 116-104. The Timberwolves have a 2-1 lead in the series going into game 4 on Sunday.

Shams Charania joined Malika Andrews in a discussion on ABC News earlier on Sunday. The NBA insider provided insights on the Slovenian international's health status.

"Luka Doncic is rested, he is feeling much better," Charania said. "I am told Luka Doncic spent all of Saturday sleeping in his bed which is something he could not on Thursday and Friday when he was dealing with a viral bug."

The Lakers will meet the Timberwolves in Game 4 at Target Center. The game is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be on ABC.

Luka Doncic and Lakers found themselves distracted by whistle noises from the crowd during Game 3 loss

The LA Lakers did put up a fight against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, but they were unable to secure the win. After the game, the Purple and Gold players complained there were four different instances where they were distracted by whistle noises from the crowd.

While Luka Doncic performed at half his efficiency during the game due to illness, these distractions affected him during one play, costing the Purple and Gold an easy point. An X user reported the news on X and shared the video of that play.

The Lakers have to secure a win in Game 4 on Sunday. They cannot afford to lose the matchup and give the Timberwolves a 3-1 lead in the series, which would be an almost impossible deficit to come back from.

Only the LeBron James-led Cavaliers have come back from a 3-1 deficit in the playoffs and even though the famed comeback's star plays for the Purple and Gold, it would be an uphill battle to repeat that feat again.

