Luka Doncic’s mom Mirjam Poterbin cherishes family bond in heartfelt Mother’s Day post

On the occasion of Mother's Day in Slovenia, Luka Doncic's mom Mirjam Poterbin shared a tribute to her mother, Milena Poterbin, on Tuesday. Mirjam took to Instagram to share a snap with her mom and coupled it with Mother's Day wishes in the caption.

"My mommy💕ILY💕Happy Mother’s day 💕" Mirjam captioned the post.

Mirjam Poterbin was previously a proprietor of a beauty salon in Slovenia and has also worked as a model and host of the Slovenian version of "Wheel of Fortune." Luka Doncic's mom was also his manager in the early years of his basketball career.

Mirjam moved to the United States in 2018 to be closer to her son as the 6-foot-6 guard started his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks. She is often seen cheering for Doncic from the sidelines during his games and also frequently posts about them on her Instagram account.

Luka Doncic's mom Mirjam Poterbin shares selfie with son's mural with Kobe Bryant

Earlier this month, Mirjam Poterbin visited the mural in Los Angeles that fans painted featuring Luka Doncic and late LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. The mural was a welcome gesture for the star guard following his trade from the Dallas Mavericks in February.

Mirjam took to Instagram to share a snap of her in front of the mural and coupled the post with the Lakers' purple and gold heart emoji in the caption.

While it's not known if Luka Doncic has visited the mural yet, he reacted to the Lakers fans' gesture and vowed to visit it.

"It's unbelievable. It was after I had been here maybe three or four days. I already had a mural with Kobe. How much I admire him. So next thing, I gotta go check it out, for sure."

Luka Doncic's arrival in LA has reignited the Lakers' chances at going for the championship this season. In the 17 games he's played with the team so far, the five-time NBA All-Star has averaged 26.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 41.2% from the field, including 36.5% from deep.

The LA Lakers are currently tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the fourth spot in the Western Conference with a 43-28 record. However, they seem to be going through a slump, having won just three of their past 10 outings and dealing with a three-game losing streak.

They will look to get back on the winning track as they face the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.

