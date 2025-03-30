Luka Doncic's mom Mirjam Poterbin drops 3-word reaction to Slovenian ski jumper's amazing world record

Luka Doncic's mother, Mirjam Poterbin, had a three-word reaction to Slovenian ski jumper Domen Prevc's world record. On Saturday, the Lakers star's mother shared a reel from Planica Nordic's Instagram handle on her IG story.

The video featured the ski jumper's reaction after he set the world record for the longest leap in FIS ski jumping World Cup history.

"New world record👏🙌."

Doncic's mother shares her reaction to Domen Prevc's world record. (Credits: @mirjampoterbin/Instagram)

Domen Prevc took a 254.5-meter leap, surpassing Stefan Kraft's previous record of 253.5 meters. While Luka Doncic's mother is enjoying traditional Slovenian sports, her son is lighting up the league with his stellar play every week.

Luka Doncic has finally regained his groove after a shocking trade to the Lakers before the NBA trade deadline. The Slovenian is averaging 27.8 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game on 44.1% field-goal shooting.

He has adapted swifty to JJ Redick's system and has formed an impressive pairing with one of the greatest players to play the game. Doncic and LeBron James have turned around the Lakers' season as they hold fourth place in the Western Conference standings with a 45-29 record.

Luka Doncic's mother shared a picture of her son's mural with Kobe Bryant

In his six-year NBA career, Luka Doncic has successfully cemented himself as one of the league's best players. Ever since his inception in the league, the Slovenian has been on an upward trajectory where he has proved himself as one of the best time and time again.

In February, Doncic was traded to a legendary franchise with a rich legacy. He has been introduced to a perfect opportunity which gives him a chance to cement himself as one of the greatest to ever step on NBA hardwood. The Lakers fans recognized this and honored the five-time All-Star by painting a mural of him with Kobe Bryant as a welcoming gesture.

On March 3, Doncic's mother shared a picture of herself standing in front of the mural with a wide smile on her face, expressing her pride in her son's journey.

Mirjam Poterbin moved to the USA in 2018 to stay close to her son. She used to be his manager when Doncic was younger; however, the mother and son got involved in a legal battle over a trademark dispute, which ended Poterbin's role as her son's manager.

