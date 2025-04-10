Luka Doncic’s mom overwhelmed by Mavs' stunning tribute on his return after blockbuster trade

LA Lakers guard Luka Doncic made an emotional return to Dallas on Wednesday. Before tip-off, his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, posted an emotional video on her Instagram Story showing the Maverick's appreciation for their former star player.

Mirjam Poterbin's video, accompanied by a gratitude emoji comment, showed glimpses of the special shirts the Mavericks lined up for fans with the inscription "Hvala za vse," which translates to "Thank you for everything" in Slovenian.

Mirjam Poterbin’s Instagram story/Instagram

Luka Doncic made his return to the American Airlines Center for the first time as a Laker since his blockbuster trade in February, which saw star center Anthony Davis move in the opposite direction.

Doncic spoke with ESPN's Lisa Salters on the court after the game:

"I love these fans, I love this city, but it's time to move on," Doncic said. "So many emotions. Can't even explain it. It brought tears to my eyes. Like I said, I came here as a young kid at 18, did not know what to expect from the NBA. They made it feel like home here. Just a lot of great, great memories."

"I don't know how I did it because when I was watching that video, I was like, 'There's no way I'm playing this game.' But you know, all my teammates had my back," he said. "They were really supporting me, so I really appreciate that."

While there were moments of emotion during his tribute video, his performance after was one of sheer dominance. The Slovenian tied his season-high with 45 points alongside eight rebounds, six assists and four steals as the Lakers won 112-97 and clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Luka Doncic's mum rocks '77' Lakers jersey to game vs Mavericks

Luka Doncic's mom once again thrilled fans with another photo of her rocking Doncic's jersey to his games. Before tip-off began in the Lakers-Mavericks game, she posed for a photo courtside wearing his now iconic No. 77 jersey.

She also went viral for the same fit during the Lakers' 106-102 over the LA Clippers on Feb. 28. As Luka Doncic marked his 26th birthday, Poterbin thrilled fans with the photo that garnered lots of views across various social media platforms.

Poterbin, 51, has been on Luka's side since he joined the league in 2018. While they had a brief falling out, they appear to be on good terms with her support getting the attention of fans.

