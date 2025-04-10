Luka Doncic's mother Mirjam Poterbin drops heartfelt reaction as she returns to Dallas on son's emotional night

Luka Doncic’s mother, Mirjam Poterbin, sat courtside for Luka Doncic’s first game in Dallas after the Mavericks traded him to the LA Lakers in February. Dressed in her son’s No. 77 Lakers jersey, the former model soaked in the atmosphere at American Airlines Center for the highly awaited event. Before tip-off, Mirjam shared on Instagram what the arena looked like before hostilities began.
Poterbin reacted to the scene with a simple emoji:
Every seat inside the Mavericks’ home court was covered with white t-shirts printed with “Hvala za vse” at the front. The words translate to “thank you for everything” in Slovenian, an appropriate sentiment for the return of the fan favorite.
Luka Doncic’s mother, Mirjam Poterbin, also showed clips of her son’s performance in IG stories. One featured the perennial MVP contender scoring a layup the other when Doncic left the floor to a rousing standing ovation.
Poterbin has been documenting her son’s basketball career, so it was not surprising she had videos to share for his game in Dallas. She was a fixture in the Mavericks’ 2024 NBA Finals appearance and attended Luka’s debut for the LA Lakers in February.
Luka Doncic put on a show in front of his mother and the basketball world
With the limelight at American Airlines Center for Luka Doncic’s first game in Dallas after the trade, the Slovenian lived up to the hype. He vainly tried to hide his tears when the Mavericks showed a video tribute for their former franchise player. Once the game got underway, he put on a show in front of his mother, Mirjam Poterbin, and basketball fans.
Doncic started hot, peppering the Mavericks with 14 points in the first quarter alone. He carried his blistering form in the second period to finish the first half with 31 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
The point guard slowed down a little in the second half but finished the night with 45 points, eight rebounds and six assists. With the basketball world watching during such an emotional game, Doncic delivered a legendary performance with his mother sitting at courtside.
