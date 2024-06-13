Luka Doncic's mother Mirjam Poterbin enjoys Slovenian tunes as she watches Mavs star warm-up on Jumbotron

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic's mother Mirjam Poterbin was seen enjoying Slovenian music at the American Airlines Center ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Poterbin posted an Instagram story featuring a video of Luka Doncic on the Jumbotron while Slovenian tunes blasted in the background.

In the video, Doncic can be seen performing shooting drills and getting ready for the much-anticipated Game 3. His mother is a hair stylist who owns a salon and acted as a manager for the Slovenian star in his early days at Real Madrid.

Mirjam Poterbin IG story on Luka Doncic. (Credits: @mirjampoterbin/Instagram)

Poterbin received custody of Luka after divorcing Sasa Doncic, a former professional basketball player.

Doncic, meanwhile, delivered yet another spectacular performance in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He scored 27 points, collected six rebounds, and dished out six assists. However, he fouled out in the final quarter after accumulating six personal fouls which allowed the Celtics to close out the game 106-99.

Luka Doncic's mother Mirjam Poterbin goes viral for her outfit at Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Doncic's mother Mirjam Poterbin went viral after her appearance at the American Airlines Center. She posted a picture from her visit on her official Instagram account and fans flooded the comments section to praise her.

In the photo, Poterbin can be seen wearing a simple white sleeveless T-shirt with jeans. She carried a white handbag and also a white jacket. The hairstylist wore her hair down to complete her look for the night.

Poterbin was a model before giving birth to Luka. She also worked as a host of a reality TV show in Slovenia.