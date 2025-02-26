Luka Doncic's mother Mirjam Poterbin rocks son's #77 Lakers jersey against former team Mavericks

Luka Doncic's mother, Mirjam Poterbin, showed off her son's No. 77 LA Lakers jersey ahead of the team's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks. There's a lot of excitement and nerves heading into Tuesday's reunion between Doncic and his former team.

In a post on her Instagram account, Poterbin shared an image of herself wearing a yellow Lakers jersey. It was Luka's iconic No. 77 shirt outside of Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. She's ready to support the five-time NBA All-Star in his first game against the Mavericks.

Poterbin didn't write any caption, but did drop purple and gold heart emojis along with a prayer emoji. The post was only her second one since her son was dealt to the Lakers. It has been a rollercoaster ride for Doncic and his family following his shocking trade on Feb. 2.

Luka Doncic looked ready to face his former team after his explosive performance against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. Doncic finished with 32 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and four steals, which was his best game in an LA Lakers jersey so far.

Doncic also appeared loose and happy during practice in preparation for the Dallas Mavericks showdown. It's going to be an emotional game for the Slovenian superstar, reuniting with his former teammates, who he led to the NBA Finals just last season.

Tuesday's game is also just the fifth appearance for Doncic in a Lakers uniform, slowly increasing his playing time coming off a calf injury that kept him out for a month. He reportedly spent some time in Cabo, Mexico during the All-Star break, working out with assistant coach Scott Brooks.

Luka Doncic's mother once said that his son would love to spend his career with one team

Luka Doncic's mother once said that his son would love to spend his career with one team. (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the reasons why the Dallas Mavericks reportedly traded Luka Doncic was his unwillingness to sign a contract extension. However, Doncic emphasized in his goodbye letter to the city of Dallas and the Mavericks fanbases that he wanted to play there for the rest of his career.

Doncic's mother, Mirjam Poterbin, also once revealed his son's desire to only play for one team, in an interview with WFAA back in 2020.

"I'm honestly pretty sure it's going to be a long-term, long term," Poterbin said. "He feels great there, so he wants to stay for sure."

Poterbin and his son have patched things up in recent years after the NBA superstar took her to court more than two years ago regarding a trademark. They have settled the issue quietly and there's nothing but love and support within the family.

