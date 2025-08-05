  • home icon
  Luka Doncic's new physical transformation set for first true test as he returns to Slovenia for EuroBasket glory

Luka Doncic's new physical transformation set for first true test as he returns to Slovenia for EuroBasket glory

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 05, 2025 12:30 GMT
Greece v Slovenia - FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament - Source: Getty
Luka Doncic's new physical transformation set for first true test with Slovenia (Credits: Getty)

At the end of the 2024-25 campaign, Luka Doncic was the topic of much discussion as he headed into the offseason after being traded to the LA Lakers by the Dallas Mavericks. Many criticized Doncic for the Lakers’ poor playoff performance. The star guard’s conditioning was also questioned as reports suggested the Mavs traded him due to concerns over his long-term health.

Two months into the offseason, Luka Doncic has silenced all of his critics after his physical transformation over the summer took center stage and was featured on the cover of Men’s Health magazine. Shortly after, social media was buzzing with excitement over his transformation.

Fans can’t wait to see what kind of performances Doncic will put up now that he is in such good shape. We won’t have to wait long to see the fruits of his labor, as the Slovenian has joined his country’s national team for the EuroBasket tournament. Slovenia will play its first game of the tournament against Poland on August 29.

The tournament will also feature stars like Nikola Jokic (Serbia) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), who are set to suit up for their respective countries. Despite the competition's deep talent pool, all eyes will be on Doncic as fans anticipate what the Lakers star will deliver.

He made 50 appearances for the Mavericks and the Lakers in 2024-25, averaging 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists. His numbers show that Doncic was easily one of the best players in the league last season. Many expect him to be even better in 2025-26.

Luka Doncic commits future to the LA Lakers with $165 million extension

Luka Doncic’s transformation isn’t the only reason for Lakers fans to be excited, as the Slovenian also reached an extension agreement with the franchise on Saturday.

Days after his transformation went viral on social media, Doncic flew out to Los Angeles and signed a three-year, $165 million extension with the team. He will now earn close to $50 million over the next four seasons.

The deal runs through the 2028-29 season, although he has a player option for the final year. With LeBron James nearing the end of his contract and Doncic signing an extension, it appears to be the dawning of a new era for the Lakers.

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Sameer Khan
