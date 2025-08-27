Luka Doncic’s Overwatch billboard in Dallas caused a major stir with Nico Harrison & Co.

Luka Doncic was recently at the center of attention with the announcement of his collaboration with Overwatch 2. Fans in the basketball and gaming worlds celebrated the news, congratulating Doncic on the partnership. However, Nico Harrison and the Dallas Mavericks’ front office were not happy with its billboard.The campaign featured a graphic of Doncic and his in-game alter ego, Sharpshooter 77. The Mavericks reportedly had an issue with the placement of the billboard in Dallas, as it was close to American Airlines Center.“The Luka Doncic Overwatch signage in Dallas wasn’t without controversy from the Mavericks side apparently. According to sources, Mavericks ownership made them move the original location of the billboard. They felt that it was too close to the arena. They weren’t happy,” The Sporting Tribune's Arash Markazi tweeted on Wednesday. Doncic was the face of the Mavericks after he was drafted in 2018. However, his time with the team ended when he was traded to the LA Lakers in February. The deal shocked fans, and many criticized Harrison for the move.With fans still enraged by the deal, it is not surprising that Dallas' front office preferred to distance its home arena from Doncic’s billboard.Luka Doncic speaks about collaboration with OverwatchLuka Doncic is not only an NBA superstar but also an avid gamer, ranked among the top 500 Overwatch 2 players in North America. It made a lot of sense for the gaming company to collaborate with him.“Many have seen how competitive I am on the basketball court, but you may not know that I’m just as competitive when I'm playing Overwatch,” Doncic said on Tuesday, via GameSpot. &quot;I love this game, and am excited about this partnership. It’s special to be in the game in a way that other players can be part of.”As a tribute to Doncic and his No. 77 jersey, the company will release themed content. It includes a 77 loot box giveaway, a golden basketball weapon charm featuring the No. 77, a spray and a player title called Sharpshooter 77.“You can also experience Dončić’s different personas in special Stadium hero builds, including “Fadeaway Fan” Cassidy, “Luka Dunkcic Lúcio, and “Hooper Trooper” Zarya,” Blizzard Entertainment said in a statement on Tuesday.Doncic is currently in Katowice, Poland, representing Slovenia at EuroBasket 2025.