"Luka Doncic's replacement?" - NBA fans abuzz as Mavericks reunite with Dennis Smith Jr in surprise comeback move

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly signing Dennis Smith Jr. for the 2025-26 NBA season. ESPN's Shams Charania confirmed the report on Thursday on X. Smith is returning to the organization that drafted him with the No. 9 pick in the 2017 draft. The point guard only played for two seasons with the Mavs before he moved on with his career.Smith has bounced around the league since leaving the Dallas franchise. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets and Portland Trail Blazers. He was once a promising young star with incredible athleticism, but injuries derailed his career.Last season, he didn't play in the NBA. Smith was part of Real Madrid's basketball team but parted ways with the organization in February. Since then, he's been a free agent trying to get a contract back in the league.After the news of his return to the Mavericks was reported, fans had a bit of fun online. Here are some of what the fans said about Smith's comeback.&quot;Luka replacement?&quot; a fan brought up All-Star guard Luka Doncic.Edot @EdotHxnchoLINK@ShamsCharania Luka replacement?&quot;Luka won the battle DSJ won the war,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;DEMON BACK WHERE IT ALL STARTED RAHHHH,&quot; one fan said.Other fans weren't too excited to see both sides reunite.&quot;They ruined his development and derailed his career but sure go back I guess,&quot; someone commented.👑 @7ixersLINK@ShamsCharania They ruined his development and derailed his career but sure go back I guess&quot;Mavs really treating DSJ like an old playlist, keeps getting removed then added back again haha,&quot; a comment read.&quot;Smh now yall want him back when Luka gone and need a PG,&quot; one fan commented.During his time with the team, Smith appeared in 101 games. He averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists. The athletic guard also finished fifth in the Rookie of the Year race.Looking at the Mavericks' backcourt depthOne of the major concerns for the Mavericks this season is their backcourt depth. The team won't have their starting point guard, Kyrie Irving, for the majority of the campaign due to a torn ACL. Irving will need time away from the game to rehab his injury.This is why they addressed their backcourt depth this offseason. Aside from the addition of Smith, Dallas also signed D'Angelo Russell. The veteran star is believed to have a temporary starting role for the team.The Mavericks also signed him because of his rapport with Anthony Davis. The two players spent time together with the LA Lakers and have formed an on-court bond.Dallas also re-signed Australian guard Dante Exum this offseason. Last year, Exum appeared in 20 games for the team, averaging 8.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.