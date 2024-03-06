Luka Doncic's throwing around bottles amid loss has fans pondering his future in Dallas: "Hope he takes that anger out on Kidd"

Luka Doncic was visibly angry as the Dallas Mavericks trailed the Indiana Pacers 86-99 with 1:56 left in the third quarter. The point guard's staggering performance wasn't enough to get the side a win.

Indiana had the better of the Slovenian guard as they blew them out 137-120 at the American Airlines Center on Tuesday. He took his frustration out on the bottle, before grabbing onto another in the third quarter during a timeout, and fans shared their two cents on the incident.

You can view the video of Doncic throwing the bottle below:

One of them felt Doncic should take it out on Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd.

"Hope he tales that anger out on Kidd"

Doncic propped up 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists — his fourth consecutive triple-double with 30+ points. This was the third loss in those four games where the MVP contender has single-handedly been a force on the offensive end. Kyrie Irving had 23 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. PJ Washington chipped in with 20 points, seven boards, and three assists as well.

They were outplayed by the Pacers bench who had 69 points compared to Dallas' 32. Benedict Mathurin came off the bench to score 19 points while starting center Myles Turner had 20 points and four rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam had 19 and 13 points each.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are in danger of missing out on a playoff berth again

Luka Doncic's splendid run hasn't resulted in wins for the Dallas Mavericks. The team is on a three-game losing streak and is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Placed eighth in the standings with a 34-28 record, the Mavs are in danger of slipping further if the LA Lakers (tied with 34 wins) emerge victorious against the Sacramento Kings on Thursday.

Last season, the Mavs didn't make the postseason despite the acquisition of Kyrie Irving. This time both the superstars have been more than just consistent for Dallas, with the Slovenian putting up MVP-level numbers. Doncic is averaging 34.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 9.8 assists this season. His last five games have him averaging 37.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 12.4 assists.

Irving has been the perfect partner notching up 25.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Should the Mavs indeed miss the playoffs this season, there have been speculations buzzing on social media that Doncic would reconsider his future in Dallas.

Luka Doncic and the Mavs host the Miami Heat at home next and later embark on a two-game road trip against the Detroit Pistons and the Chicago Bulls.