Luka Doncic's unreal playoff stat leaves NBA fans astonished: "Better than LeBron ngl"

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to their third NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. The Slovenian had unfinished business after losing to the Golden State Warriors in 2022 and missing the playoffs last season. The Mavericks had no mercy on the Minnesota Timberwolves and dismantled them in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals with a 124-103 win.

Doncic was on another level during this series, leading his squad to the Finals with some notable performances. In the wake of this result, StatMuse revealed that Luka leads the NBA in several categories this postseason.

Luka Doncic leads the entire NBA in total points (489), total rebounds (164), total assists (150), steals (28), field goals made (166), 3-point field goals (57) and free throws made (100). He's also played the most minutes with 705 and also leads the competition in turnovers with 67.

Many fans reacted to these stats, showering the Slovenian player with praise. Some compared Luka's 2024 playoff run to LeBron James, and one fan even dared to say Doncic has already surpassed the 'King.'

"Better than LeBron ngl," one fan claimed.

Some fans crowned Doncic as the best player in the world and even the new face of the NBA.

"The real face of the league. Age 25 , averages 29 9 9 for his f***in career. For a career," one fan wrote.

"Best Player in the League‼️‼️‼️" another fan said.

A couple of fans recalled that other players were considered better than Doncic and he shut down that notion.

"Remember when ANT was better than him? For like a week? Lmao," somebody said.

Luka Doncic won Western Conference finals MVP

Luka Doncic led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals, something that James Harden (who Luka is often compared with) never did.

After finishing the Timberwolves series with a 36-point performance, shooting 14-of-22 and 6-of-10 from beyond the arc, Doncic received Western Conference finals MVP honors.

"This trophy is the whole team, man, it’s not me," Doncic said after getting this honor. "This means a lot, we’re going to NBA Finals, just can’t believe it."

Now, the Mavericks are headed to Boston to face the Celtics, who had an easy path to the NBA Finals, beating the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers, respectively.

As Skip Bayless said this week, the Mavericks will be a tough matchup for the Celtics, especially if Luka Doncic keeps playing at this level.