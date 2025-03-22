Aside from being one of the most popular NBA players on the planet, Luka Doncic is a beloved figure in Slovenia, his home country. This week, the Lakers guard came through for a group of his countrymen who paid a steep price to see him.

On Friday, an X user, Patrik Zrnko, described a challenging situation that he and his companions found themselves in:

"We came all the way from Slovenia, bought tickets for 1000€ and Luka, Lebron, Austin, Rui, Vando didn’t play," Zrnko Tweeted. "@Lakers could you provide us with something for the next game against Bulls?"

Unfortunately for Zrnko's group, the Slovenian star, who was dealing with a sprained right ankle, was one of seven Lakers who sat out of the game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks in Crypto.com Arena on Thursday night.

Zrnko tagged Doncic, LeBron James and a number of other Lakers players in the hopes that his group could get some consolation for spending the equivalent of $1,087 on tickets. 12 hours after Zrnko's initial tweet, he posted an update that had a celebratory tone:

"I DONT HAVE A WORDS RIGHT NOW. LUKA SAW OUR TWEET AND SEND ME 3 TICKETS," he said. "@LD77Foundation THANK YOU VERY MUCH. AND THANK U ALL LAKERS FANS FOR YOUR RETWEETS AND LOVE!!"

From the looks of it, the free tickets that Zrnko got via the Luka Doncic Foundation are for the Lakers' home game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Doncic has been ruled as probable for this game.

Luka Doncic trash talks during Nuggets-Lakers game

In the first quarter of the Lakers' game against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, Doncic was overheard reciprocating trash talk with some adversarial voice:

"I got 20 points, you talking about ball don't lie," Doncic said before making a free throw.

Doncic finished the game with 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists as the Lakers blew out the Nuggets 120-108.

