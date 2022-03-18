Luka Doncic on seeking matchups against big players like LeBron James and Steph Curry: “When you have the best player on you, you wanna score”

One of the most impressive players of the 2021-22 NBA season is Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic. The 23-year old has continued to stand out amongst the numerous talents in the league. He has proven to be unguardable in recent times, leading the Mavericks to eight wins in their last nine games.

Doncic got his third All-Star selection last month, making the All-Star list for three consecutive years. He leads the Mavs in almost all categories, averaging 28.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.2 steals. He is largely the reason the Mavs are ranked 5th in the NBA Western Conference.

In a recent interview with JJ Redick, Luka Doncic was questioned about his desire to hunt matchups in a game. His drive to match-up against the best players in the opposing team, like LeBron James and Steph Curry.

He stated that being paired up with the best players drives him to score and motivates him to give his all on the court. He also spoke about his defense and his urge to make them work, make them wear out and tired.

"The best players have got to work on both ends. You've just got to make them work. They bring me up... They play the whole game, they handle the ball a lot and you just wanna make them tired. When you have the best player on you, you wanna score."

The Dallas Mavericks' "El Matador" Luka Doncic, blazing his trail and leading at such a young age

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks drives against Bruce Brown #1 of the Brooklyn Nets during their game at Barclays Center on March 16, 2022 in New York City.

The Dallas Mavericks have had to depend on Luka Doncic since buying his rights from the Atlanta Hawks after being selected by them in the 2018 NBA draft. He has had the mantle since his rookie season with the Mavs, leading the franchise in points, field goals, free throws, 2-points, and assists.

His amazing run of 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, having featured in 72 games in his rookie season, saw him win the 2019 Rookie of the Year award. He led the team to a 7th place finish in the NBA Western Conference standings in his sophomore year, earning them their first playoff appearance after being absent for three years.

— No All-Star teammate Luka Doncic belongs in the MVP discussion.— 28.2/9.3/8.6— Only player averaging 28/8/8— Top 5 in points and assists— 2nd best record in 2022 (Suns)— 43-26 team record— 36-17 when he plays— No All-Star teammate https://t.co/fFAzbuEsrE

Since his sophomore season, the Mavs have made it to the playoffs, despite crashing out in the first-round of the Western Conference. They are on track to make it this season with a win-loss percentage of 62.3, the highest they have attained since 2011. While most pundits have pegged their ceiling as a semi-finals exit, only time will tell how far he can lead them.

