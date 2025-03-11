Luka Doncic sends clear message to LeBron James as latest injury update drops: Report

Luka Doncic has sent a clear message to LeBron James after the latest injury update on his Lakers co-star's groin issue dropped on Monday. James suffered a left groin strain in Saturday's contest against the Celtics and is out for a week or two. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that the Lakers will let James' groin issue "calm down" before they go for further evaluation.

The plan is to figure out a treatment once that happens. The Lakers are taking their time, ensuring James can heal fully before the playoffs. Doncic is on board with that, too. According to McMenamin, he's sent a clear message to James during this stretch, saying:

"I spoke to a source close to Luka Dončić. He's echoing the same message to LeBron that LeBron sent him when he was traded from Dallas to LA and he was out with a calf injury, LeBron's messaging to Luka was, 'Take your time, get healthy, we want you to be you when you are ready to be you.'

"Luka's sending the same message back to LeBron, 'Take your time, and get healthy, get ready, cause' we want you to be you when you come back that's our best version of ourselves.'"

Luka Doncic will face a similar stretch as LeBron James did when he was the sole superstar on the team shortly before and after the trade, which sent the Slovenian to LA in Feb. On Jan. 29, the Lakers saw Anthony Davis go down with an injury in his last game for the team on Jan. 29. Between that period and Doncic's debut on Feb. 10, James led the Lakers. Doncic was initially expected to return on Feb. 8.

Luka Doncic faces an uphill task to lead Lakers with multiple injury absences, including LeBron James

The Lakers face the toughest stretch of their schedule over the next week. After Monday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets, in which they missed three starters - LeBron James, Jaxson Hayes and Rui Hachimura, and key role player Dorian Finney-Smith, the Lakers will play six games in eight days starting Thursday against the Milwaukee Bucks.

LeBron James could miss all games, and there's no update on Hachimura's availability. Hayes and Finney-Smith have been day-to-day and could play most of the games. Doncic and Reaves will be the key players in that period who will have to shoulder a massive burden on the offensive end.

Doncic has done that before, while Reaves has stepped up as a No. 1 or No. 2 option when needed, so LA will hope the duo can stay healthy and deliver at a decent clip.

