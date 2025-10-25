Luka Doncic Sends Daunting Message to Timberwolves After Avenging 2025 Playoffs First-Round Loss

At the start of the 2025-26 NBA season, fans of the LA Lakers get to have a glimpse of the franchise's future with Luka Doncic taking over as the primary playmaker. On Friday, Doncic scored a whopping 49 points to lead his team to a 128-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.After the game, Doncic was asked if he had thought about the first-round series last season, in which the Timberwolves eliminated the Lakers in five games. In response, the Slovenian guard opted to look forward rather than to revisit the past.&quot;We're gonna meet them two or three more times. It's gonna be a war every time we play them,&quot; Doncic said.Doncic did admit that, in the first place, he wasn't fond of recalling any memories from the 2024-25 season.&quot;Last year was really tough for me. I just want to forget about last season,&quot; Doncic said. &quot;Just trying to move on. I don't really think about that first-round series.&quot;Last season, Doncic was limited by a calf injury, which cut short his playing time with the Dallas Mavericks. Ultimately, the five-time All-Star was dealt to the LA Lakers on the trade deadline, essentially upending the life that he knew and forcing him to start over.At this point, Doncic has already spent several months immersing himself in the LA environment. With James out for a month due to sciatica nerve pain, Doncic has been thrust into the limelight as the undisputed main man of the Lakers franchise. To the delight of Laker Nation, he has risen to the challenge and secured the first win for the team this season.&quot;It just came out&quot;: Luka Doncic talks about his celebratory shimmy in game vs TimberwolvesIn the post-game media availability, Doncic was also asked about the shimmy that he did after hitting a three-pointer in the victory over Minnesota. With a sheepish smile, Doncic admits that the dance move wasn't planned.&quot;I just do some stupid things, and I don't know what to do. It just came out,&quot; Doncic admitted.The shimmy, of course, is more closely associated with Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry. Doncic, however, has gladly performed a shimmy or two in his career to the delight of his fans.