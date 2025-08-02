  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Luka Doncic shares first message for Lakers fans after $165M decision in heartfelt post: "This is just the beginning"

Luka Doncic shares first message for Lakers fans after $165M decision in heartfelt post: "This is just the beginning"

By Evan Bell
Modified Aug 02, 2025 16:45 GMT
NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic shares first message wthe ith fans after signing max extension with the LA Lakers (Image credit: Imagn)

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers wasted no time putting pen to paper on a three-year max extension on Saturday morning.

Ad

After reaching the Aug. 2 deadline, Doncic agreed to a three-year $165 million deal, cementing his future with the famed franchise.

Immediately after, the five-time All-Star took to social media, sharing a message with fans:

"I just signed my extension with the Lakers. Excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud. Grateful to the Lakers, my teammates and all the fans who’ve shown so much love since day one. This is just the beginning."
also-read-trending Trending
About the author
Evan Bell

Evan Bell

Evan Bell is a journalist specializing in the NBA and NHL at Sportskeeda, whose love for the game stems from a childhood spent watching the Chicago Bulls. He has been there through their highs and lows, from the Jordan era to the exciting Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah years.

Evan finds the 82-game season and the intensity of playoff basketball exhilarating, and he also revels in the offseason drama. Phil Jackson stands out as his favorite coach, whom he admires for his composed leadership and success in managing dynamic personalities like Dennis Rodman.

To deliver top-quality content, Evan fact-checks information while diligently keeping up with the action year-round.

When he's not writing, Evan follows tennis and Greek football, and also plays basketball and tennis.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Evan Bell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications