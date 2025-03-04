Luka Doncic shares heartfelt message for 'hermano' Kyrie Irving after devastating season-ending ACL injury: "You will come back stronger"

Although the Dallas Mavericks broke up the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving duo, the bond formed during their time together in Dallas wasn't broken. In the wake of Doncic's trade to LA, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Irving had kept in contact since the trade and had been checking in on Doncic.

Ad

Now, in the wake of Irving's ACL injury on Monday, the roles are reversed, with Doncic worried about his friend and former teammate. In a heartfelt post on his Instagram story in the wake of Irving's injury being confirmed as an ACL tear, Doncic wrote:

"You will come back stronger mi hermano!"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic) - Instagram

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The post comes on the heels of Doncic sharing a concerned post on Monday night when Irving went down early in Dallas' showdown with the Sacramento Kings.

Ad

Trending

Doncic reposted a clip of Irving knocking down two free throws after being helped to the line, sharing teary-eyed emojis, as seen below.

Luka Doncic (@lukadoncic) - Instagram

With the news of his torn ACL, Irving will now be sidelined for the remainder of the season, regardless of whether or not Dallas can make it into the postseason.

Ad

Looking back at Kyrie Irving's heartfelt message in the wake of Luka Doncic's shocking trade to LA

When Luka Doncic was shockingly traded to the LA Lakers, he and Kyrie Irving remained in touch.

Following last week's Mavericks-Lakers game, Irving shed light on the deal during his post-game press conference:

"I don't think he expected the change, and I think that's probably what leads to him feeling his emotions even more so in a deeper way," Irving told reporters. "Rejection, I think that's a strong word ... but sometimes it can feel like that.

Ad

"You got to go through your process of grieving. Grieving ... is not a word we use in NBA circles -- it's like, 'Just be tough, bro.' Everybody expects you to turn over the next page and get over it. The reality is, man, we're human too."

After Irving supported Doncic in the wake of his trade, it's no surprise that Doncic was there to support Irving.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.