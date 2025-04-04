Luka Doncic shares honest message after failing to match his standards during Warriors-Lakers clash 

Luka Doncic rued his dismal performance against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Slovenian guard finished with a poor 19 points on 6-17 shooting and 0-6 from the deep. He made all seven of his free throws and recorded five rebounds, nine assists. The effort wasn't enough as LA went down 123-116 at the Crypto.com Arena.

Speaking to the reporters after the game, Doncic blamed himself for the loss. He said:

"That performance from me is unacceptable. When I play like that, it's hard to win so gotta figure it out."

The Lakers had solid outings from LeBron James (33 points), Austin Reaves (31 points) and Rui Hachimura (24 points). The bench had an off-night as well as the Warriors capitalized on LA's early errors on both ends of the floor. The loss saw them slip to fourth seed with a 46-30 record.

JJ Redick makes feelings clear on Luka Doncic's torrid night

Summing up Luka Doncic's tough night was Lakers head coach JJ Redick. The 40-year-old made his feelings clear talking about the guard's tough outing. He said:

"Wasn't his night"

Luka Doncic and the Lakers will hope that his rough performance was a one-off. Up next, the side plays the New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of their back-to-back. They take on the OKC Thunder after as part of their three-game road trip.

The schedule gets only challenging, as they later travel to Dallas for a skirmish against the Mavericks team fighting for a play-in spot. They play the second-seeded Houston Rockets on April 11.

Donic has been averaging 27.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.5 blocks, shooting 41.5% from the field and 36,1% from the deep. Overall, he is averaging 27.7 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 7.9 assists, shooting 44.0% from the field and 35.7% from the 3-point line.

