Luka Doncic shares his true feelings on Deandre Ayton as Lakers superstar’s first reaction revealed

Luka Doncic has a new teammate in Deandre Ayton after the LA Lakers signed him on Wednesday. Ayton signed a two-year, $16.6 million contract to play for the Lakers. Ayton had cleared the waivers and became an unrestricted free agent, following a contract buyout from the Portland Trail Blazers.

Since the acquisition of Doncic, the Lakers' concern has been his frontcourt pair. The 6-foot-6 star preferred playing alongside an athletic big man, which is why the front office tried to trade for Mark Williams last year. However, the trade with the Charlotte Hornets did not fall through and they settled with Jaxson Hayes as the starting center.

According to The Athletic's Dan Woike and David Aldridge, Doncic is reportedly "excited" to share the floor with Ayton. The two players have the same agent, Bill Duffy.

DA was the top pick of the draft, while Doncic landed with the Dallas Mavericks as the No. 3 pick.

Although Ayton isn't an All-NBA player, he's a great starting center for any contending team. During his first five years, he made three playoff appearances with the Phoenix Suns. That includes the Suns' 2021 run to the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

In the three postseason appearances he's had, Ayton has averaged 15.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 62.9% shooting. With him on the roster, Luka Doncic has a clear target in pick-and-roll situations.

NBA insider believes Luka Doncic will have a revenge season

Luka Doncic was blindsided by the Mavericks when they traded him for Anthony Davis ahead of the NBA trade deadline. It was an unexpected move from Dallas' front office, as many thought he'd stay with the franchise for his entire career. Even Doncic wanted to stay loyal and be with the team.

However, the Mavericks have a different plan, and they were rewarded with the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft. They used it to select Cooper Flagg out of Duke.

Ahead of the 2025-26 season, NBA insider Jason McIntyre predicted that Doncic would have a revenge season.

"I am calling it now. Revenge season is coming for Luka Doncic next year with the Lakers," McIntyre said.

It will be his first full campaign with the Lakers after getting traded. Additionally, he wasn't 100% healthy last year since he dealt with a calf strain. This offseason, Luka Doncic has recovered from it and is focused on his conditioning this summer.

