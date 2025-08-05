  • home icon
  Luka Doncic sheds pounds and emotional baggage from Dallas trade in transformative offseason: "He's moved on"

By Rob Andrew Lo
Modified Aug 05, 2025 18:50 GMT
Luka Doncic is now six months removed from the shocking trade that shipped him out of the Dallas Mavericks and brought him to the LA Lakers. Since then, many things have happened in Doncic’s life, including a significant weight loss transformation after the Lakers’ early playoff exit.

Besides losing almost 30 pounds, Doncic has also let go of his emotional baggage after the Mavericks trade, according to his manager, Lara Beth Seager.

“He’s moved on,” Seager said in an interview with The Athletic.
Seager emphasized that Doncic’s focus is on how he can win with the Lakers and not on what has happened in the past.

“When Luka was traded here, it’s, ‘He’s here now,’” she said. “He wants to win where he is, and it’s important that he wins and that we’re working together with the team so we’re not waiting. His mindset has never been to hop around. His mindset is to win championships.”
According to Seager, Doncic’s mind is set to do everything he can to help the Lakers be put in the best position possible to win a championship.

“His mindset is to build where he is and to work together," she said. "And as long as he’s signed with a team, it’s a marriage, and you treat it like a marriage. And marriages have hard times and good times, but you’re loyal and you’re faithful to each other through it all. And that’s just who Luka is. I don’t think he ever thought. ‘I’m not signing my extension.’”
Doncic signed a three-year, $165 million contract on Saturday to remain with the Lakers in the foreseeable future. The contract extension solidified him as the franchise’s face even after the eventual retirement (or departure) of LeBron James.

He averaged 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game last season after being traded to L.A. in February. However, the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round.

Luka Doncic gets straightforward on plans with Lakers GM Rob Pelinka

Luka Doncic was straightforward about his winning plans with the Lakers. According to a report by ESPN, the Slovenian star told Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka that he wants to be in the finals again as soon as possible.

"I don't want to wait," Doncic said, according to ESPN’s source. "I had a taste of the Finals. I am getting back there. So let's do whatever we can now."

Before Doncic signed, the Lakers loaded up their roster with the addition of Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton. Doncic is expected to lead the new-look Lakers in a stacked Western Conference next season.

Edited by William Paul
