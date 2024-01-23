Luka Doncic Shoes: Which pairs of Luka 1s did 4x NBA All-Star pull off vs Celtics? (January 22) 

The Dallas Mavericks recently went up against the Boston Celtics where Luka Doncic decided to go old school and rock a pair of his first signature shoes. Despite already having the Nike Luka 2s, it seems that Doncic was in the mood for his Luka 1s on Monday night. He even ended up wearing two different pairs, one for each half of the game.

In the first half, Luka Doncic was spotted wearing a pair of Luka 1s "University Red". Unfortunately, Jaylen Brown broke Luka's ankles in the second quarter while he was wearing the pair. Fans can assume that was the reason why Doncic switched pairs in the second half and came out rocking a pair of Luka 1 Player Exclusive (PE) colorway that has touches of yellow, white and black.

The Celtics came away with a 119-110 win over the Mavs, despite Doncic scoring a triple-double of 33 points, 18 rebounds and 13 assists on the night. Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics with 59 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.

Where to buy Luka 1s "University Red" and Mavericks colorways? Cost and more explored

Unfortunately for Luka Doncic sneaker fans, the PE edition can't be found in stores and is only available to Dallas Mavericks players.

However, the "University Red" colorway is available on the market for consumers to purchase. The pair was initially released back in 2022 and sold for $110 retail. However, since the Nike Luka 2s' launch, the prices have dropped a bit and are now selling for a price range of $67 - $100, from either retail stores or resellers.

The prices will vary on which store or entity you purchase it from. Most Nike stores still have a few pairs of Luka 1s, however, the colorways available are very limited. Consumers would most likely find the "University Red" colorway in third-party sneaker shops or from resellers online.

According to Sneaker Bar Detroit, the current trending value of the Luka 1 "University Red" colorway should be priced at $74 a pair. Some resellers could mark up the price to around $100 at most.

If you want to keep in touch with the current trend, then Luka Doncic's second collection of signature shoes is widely available at the moment. The Nike Luka 2s are available in all retail shops priced at $130 a pair. As of the time of this publishing, the Luka 2s come in 11 colorways, and could see a couple more designs released in the months to come.

