Luka Doncic shows off new training regimen in his daily workout update ahead of Slovenia's FIBA World Cup campaign

Luka Doncic is looking like he is already in game shape as he prepares to lead Slovenia in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. Doncic's backbreaking training should also serve him well as the Dallas Mavericks' training camp is also around the bend.

Dallas Mavericks and Slovenia fans should be elated with this (via Kevin Gary Jr.):

Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports …#MFFL



( : anze9 IG) Luka Doncic, out here doing wind sprints…these workout videos dropping daily…he letting the people he’s working this offseason: anze9 IG)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since entering the NBA, Doncic’s somewhat chubby build has been the biggest issue critics have been able to throw at him. Even non-bashers are convinced that if he could trim a little bit more, he would be even better.

Last month, a photo of Luka Doncic already looking slimmer became viral. In this video where he’s running uphill, he also looks lighter than he was all season with the Mavericks.

Kevin Gray Jr. @KevinGraySports



Let me find out ‘Light Luka’ is about to be a thing #MFFL



(📸: Luka’s IG) Luka Doncic, looking slim!Let me find out ‘Light Luka’ is about to be a thing(📸: Luka’s IG)

Starting August 25, Doncic will be in top-level competition for Slovenia. They will begin the first round of elimination in Japan. “Luka Magic,” will be playing until September 10 if he can carry his team to the championship round.

By late September, the All-NBA star should be ready to start training camp in Dallas with his teammates. After last season’s failure to reach the playoffs, the Mavericks will be determined to make a deep run into the postseason.

Last season, Luka Doncic averaged a career-high 32.4 points, four better than his previous best. He also contributed 8.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 66 games.

The four-time All-Star could put up better numbers if he’s in the best shape of his life.

Mark Cuban left no doubt that the Dallas Mavericks are Luka Doncic’s team

Despite the re-signing of Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks will unquestionably be Luka Doncic’s team. Mark Cuban emphatically explained the hierarchy of Dallas’ setup.

Here’s what the billionaire had to say about the Mavs’ totem pole on Sirius XM's "NBA Radio:"

(5:02 mark)

“No one’s happy when you don’t make the playoffs. … We struggled last year with certain guys not knowing their role and playing their role whereas the year before when we went to the conference finals, everybody knew their role.

“Guys will know their role. They know they’re there to complement Luka [Doncic], including Kyrie [Irving]. We’ve built around Luka for that reason."

Cuban revamped the Dallas Mavericks lineup around Luka Doncic. He added Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes, players who are expected to make an impact on defense. Dallas also drafted former Duke standout Dereck Lively II, considered by many to be the best rim protector in the draft.

Two seasons ago, Doncic carried the Mavs to the Western Conference Finals before losing to the eventual champs Golden State Warriors. A fitter and more determined “Luka Legend” could drag the retooled Mavericks to yet again another deep playoff run.

Also read: Mark Cuban claims Dallas Mavericks are primed after retooling around Luka Doncic - "No one’s happy when you don’t make the playoffs"

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault