Luka Doncic silences naysayers with bold message on playing style: "I do have speed, I just don't show it" 

Luka Doncic has often drawn criticism for a perceived decline in athleticism and ongoing conditioning concerns, but on the latest episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast, released Saturday, he pushed back, saying speed has never been the foundation of his game.
While Steve Nash discussed the Finals-bound OKC Thunder, who’ve topped the Western Conference for two straight seasons, he asked Doncic about managing tempo against such a “handsy” and “athletic” squad.
"I do have speed, I just don't show it," Doncic replied.
According to Second Spectrum data, Luka Doncic averaged 3.73 miles per hour in the 2024-25 season, ranking as the seventh slowest among players with at least 500 minutes.
But he shares that company with elite names, with LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis, James Harden and Jayson Tatum also sitting in the bottom 10.
During the same podcast, James praised Doncic’s deliberate pace.
“It's always been his pace, you know? It's never been a game like, 'Okay, well, you can speed me up. He can speed me up. This bigger guy can be more physical. This smaller guy can get up underneath me.'
“He moves at his own pace. And he's never, ever been on the floor where he’s allowed someone else to dictate where they're going to put him. It's always been the opposite.”
Luka Doncic talks about playing with LeBron James
Following one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, which sent Luka Doncic to the Lakers in exchange for a package led by Anthony Davis, the Slovenian star joined forces with LeBron James in L.A., forming a powerful new duo.
Despite already sharing the court with James in regular-season and playoff battles, Doncic said teaming up with the four-time MVP still feels surreal.
"I mean, it's great. You see, I've never played with a guy like this. And, you know, just being traded to LA was different. But just to play with guys like him, like, it's unbelievable.
"I could learn so many stuff, you know. First of all, off the court, you know, all the things he does just to be ready for the game. And obviously on the court, everybody knows what kind of player he is."
Luka Doncic also shared optimism about their growing chemistry.
"I think I still think it's a work in progress. When we two are out there, and AR, you know, he's been playing unbelievable. And I think it's just still a work in progress. You know, I think we're getting better and better every day."
Despite the star-studded pairing, the Lakers were eliminated in the first round by the Minnesota Timberwolves. Their most pressing issue — lack of a true center — is expected to be addressed this offseason.
