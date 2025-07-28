Luka Doncic slogging hardcore 90-minute workout on empty stomach before "choking down" 2 high-protein meals per day

LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been following a strict training regimen this offseason, as revealed by Men’s Health. While the star has been employing a team of personal trainers since 2023, this summer has seen him and his team kick things into a higher gear.In recent days, pictures of Luka Doncic have emerged on social media with fans noting his significant weight loss. This body transformation isn’t by accident, as the Slovenian has reportedly been following a strict diet. As per Men’s Health, Doncic has been consuming two high-protein meals and a protein shake.The Lakers star follows this diet six days a week and does not have his first meal until he has finished his 90-minute morning workout. Moreover, his diet is gluten-free and low-sugar, containing close to 250 grams of protein.Even before cutting down his weight and focusing on his diet, Doncic was widely regarded as a top-five player in the NBA. Now that he’s in such good shape, it’s hard to imagine what kind of jump he will make with the Lakers next season.He finished 2024-25 with averages of 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists while shooting 45% in 50 appearances.“I need to keep going. Can’t stop”: Luka Doncic plans on following his strict regimen for the foreseeable futureLuka Doncic's work this offseason hasn't just been about preparing for the upcoming campaign. The LA Lakers superstar hopes that the foundations he's laying down this summer will help him stay dominant well into the next decade.“Obviously, be the best that I can be, take care of myself,” he says. “This year, with my team, I think we did a huge step. But this is just the start, you know. I need to keep going. Can’t stop.”Despite being one of the best players in the league since his sophomore season, the Slovenian superstar is striving for constant improvement. He led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals at the age of 25 in 2024.What should concern the league is that Luka Doncic believes his best is yet to come, and with his new plans for the summer, his prime could be on the horizon. He averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists during the 2023-24 season, which is believed to be his best season yet.