  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Luka Doncic slogging hardcore 90-minute workout on empty stomach before "choking down" 2 high-protein meals per day

Luka Doncic slogging hardcore 90-minute workout on empty stomach before "choking down" 2 high-protein meals per day

By Sameer Khan
Modified Jul 28, 2025 16:43 GMT
Dallas Mavericks v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty
Dallas Mavericks v Toronto Raptors - Source: Getty

LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic has been following a strict training regimen this offseason, as revealed by Men’s Health. While the star has been employing a team of personal trainers since 2023, this summer has seen him and his team kick things into a higher gear.

Ad

In recent days, pictures of Luka Doncic have emerged on social media with fans noting his significant weight loss. This body transformation isn’t by accident, as the Slovenian has reportedly been following a strict diet. As per Men’s Health, Doncic has been consuming two high-protein meals and a protein shake.

The Lakers star follows this diet six days a week and does not have his first meal until he has finished his 90-minute morning workout. Moreover, his diet is gluten-free and low-sugar, containing close to 250 grams of protein.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Even before cutting down his weight and focusing on his diet, Doncic was widely regarded as a top-five player in the NBA. Now that he’s in such good shape, it’s hard to imagine what kind of jump he will make with the Lakers next season.

He finished 2024-25 with averages of 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.7 assists while shooting 45% in 50 appearances.

“I need to keep going. Can’t stop”: Luka Doncic plans on following his strict regimen for the foreseeable future

Luka Doncic's work this offseason hasn't just been about preparing for the upcoming campaign. The LA Lakers superstar hopes that the foundations he's laying down this summer will help him stay dominant well into the next decade.

Ad
“Obviously, be the best that I can be, take care of myself,” he says. “This year, with my team, I think we did a huge step. But this is just the start, you know. I need to keep going. Can’t stop.”
Ad

Despite being one of the best players in the league since his sophomore season, the Slovenian superstar is striving for constant improvement. He led the Dallas Mavericks to the NBA Finals at the age of 25 in 2024.

What should concern the league is that Luka Doncic believes his best is yet to come, and with his new plans for the summer, his prime could be on the horizon. He averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists during the 2023-24 season, which is believed to be his best season yet.

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications