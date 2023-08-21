Luka Doncic and Slovenian team’s journey at FIBA World Cup 2023 to be covered through ‘Everything It Takes’ docuseries: All you need to know

This summer, Luka Doncic will be representing his home country in the FIBA World Cup. News recently emerged that Slovenia's journey is also going to be filmed for a documentary series.

Luka Doncic will be producing the series and releasing it on his own. "Everything It Takes" will be an in-depth look at Slovenia in the 2023 World Cup as they attempt to bring home a gold medal.

The Dallas Mavericks star has always taken pride in playing for his country, which is why he wants to share a close-up look with the world.

“I am proud to share the story of my national team, especially my teammates, and to shine a light on Slovenian basketball and what it means to me,” Doncic said.

“It’s more than just what we do on the court. It’s about the brotherhood, the heart of our team, the passion of our fans and the love for our country.”

Doncic recently started his own production company titled 77X. The docuseries will be their first project as they follow Team Slovenia.

How to watch the Luka Doncic documentary series

We've seen projects like this before, but Luka Doncic is doing something totally different. Viewers are going to get a much different experience when watching this series.

In today's age, social media is the main way people consume content. Knowing this, the Dallas Mavericks' All-Star is focusing on these platforms. The series is going to be best optimized to view through media like TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts.

During a recent interview, 77X's CEO talked about Doncic's vision when it comes to making this series tailor-made for social media.

“Luka has always been a trailblazer, both on and off the court. Platforms like TikTok have been gaining significant ground on streaming services, so it made perfect sense for Luka to launch this project where his audience is,” said Lara Beth Seager.

This project will be an all-around different experience for viewers. Along with getting a behind-the-scenes look at the Slovenia National team, they'll see the series made in real time on social media. The NBA star is taking an entirely different approach to give fans something new.

For those that want to tune into the action, the FIBA World Cup begins on August 25th and will go until September 10th.

