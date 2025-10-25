Luka Doncic Stat Explosion: Lakers Superstar Tips Off New Season With Elite Efficiency From Inside the Arc

Luka Doncic has been on a tear to start his 2025-2026 NBA season with the LA Lakers. Following his 43-point explosion in a loss against the Golden State Warriors in the season opener, Doncic put up 49 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists to lead the Lakers to their first win of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.His offensive production to start the year also hinged on superb efficiency from the two-point line. According to Lakers insider Jovan Buha, the Lakers star shot 24-of-27 (88.9%) from the two-point range in the first two games. In their opener against the Warriors, Doncic shot 14-of-23 from the field, including 9-of-11 from the two-point area. He then made 15 of his 17 two-point attempts in the game against the Timberwolves. In contrast, Doncic struggled from the three-point range, shooting 7-of-22 from the deep range. He also shot 23-of-29 from the free-throw line in the two games so far. Doncic has been carrying most of the load for the Lakers as his co-star LeBron James remained sidelined due to a siatica. Meanwhile, Austin Reaves has been the team's second-best offensive weapon, averaging 25.5 points in their first two games. This season is the first time Doncic will start the year with the Lakers after his blockbuster trade from the Dallas Mavericks to the Lakers last February. Luka Doncic gets praise from Lakers head coach JJ Redick after 49-point performanceLakers head coach JJ Redick took time to commend Luka Doncic for another terrific performance, pointing out his rebounding tally and his overall contributions in the win. &quot;You get 11 rebounds out of your point guard, is awesome. Just a complete game from him,&quot; Redick said on their win against the Timberwolves. &quot;He managed the game really well.... we had to have him scoring early.&quot;Aside from Reaves, Doncic also got help from Rui Hachimura, who had 23 points on an efficient 10-of-13 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves leaned on Anthony Edwards, who tallied 31 points in the loss. Minnesota defeated the Lakers in last season's first-round series in five games, eliminating them early in the playoffs. The Lakers will next face the Sacramento Kings on Oct. 26.