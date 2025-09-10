Luka Doncic stats: How did Slovenia superstar fare in quarterfinal clash vs. Germany? | EuroBasket 2025 (Sep. 10)

Luka Doncic and Slovenia went through the ultimate test in their 2025 EuroBasket campaign as they face the FIBA World champions, Germany, in the quarterfinals.Slovenia is living the underdog dream this year. The team started its campaign in the worst way possible, losing its first two games in the group stage. The losses placed the Slovenians in a do-or-die situation as they needed to win their last three games to qualify for the Round of 16.However, the basketball gods smiled on Doncic as the LA Lakers star led his team to a third-place finish in the group stage. He also helped his team secure a, 84-77 win over Italy in the following round.Slovenia faced one of the giants in international basketball on Wednesday, and Doncic had to show up for his country. Germany started the first quarter strong, battling Slovenia in every possession. It continued to extend the lead as the Slovenians couldn't do anything but cut it.However, Doncic and Co. turned things around and finished the period leading 32-21. The superstar guard had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists.Luka Doncic earns EuroBasket Best Defender nomination to shut down the criticsLuka Doncic has often been criticized for his lackluster defensive prowess. The Lakers superstar entered the NBA in 2018 and established himself as an offensive juggernaut. However, his defense has been a big question mark in his career.Additionally, Doncic's conditioning became a big topic among fans and analysts. The Mavericks traded him to the Lakers midway through last season. He went through a transformation during the summer and lost significant weight.Doncic has showcased the benefits of his transformation in the EuroBasket tournament. He has looked sharp and has been a menace defensively.Doncic is averaging 3.2 steals per game, leading to his nomination for the tournament's best defender award.