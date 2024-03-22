Luka Doncic stats tonight: 5x All-Star rediscovers shooting touch as Mavericks dismantle Jazz (March 21)

Luka Doncic returned to his typical shooting numbers after a mini-slump in Thursday's massive 113-97 win over the Utah Jazz. Doncic was coming off a 6 of 27 outing, his worst shooting night ever.

The Mavericks rode behind Doncic's genius in the second quarter to create an 11-point separation at halftime. The Jazz tried to fight back in the third, but the lead was too big to hunt the Mavs down.

It was an even second half, but the Mavericks' first-half dominance kept their advantage afloat. Dallas finished the game with a season and franchise-high 18 dunks.

Luka Doncic stats tonight: Closer look at 5x All-Star's solid all-around game

Luka Doncic started the contest with a miss and turnover, but once he hit his first shot, a 3-ball, there was no looking back for the five-time NBA All-Star. Doncic scored 12 points in the first quarter and dished two assists.

He continued his strong start with nine points and three assists in the second as the Mavericks outscored the Jazz 27-15 in that stretch, which was pivotal for the eventual outcome. Doncic added another eight points and two assists in the third quarter to take his total to 29 points and seven assists for the night.

The Mavericks were well ahead with a nine-point advantage in the fourth, allowing Doncic to sit for the first seven minutes. Kyrie Irving and Daniel Gafford wreaked havoc on the Jazz in that stretch, stretching the Mavericks lead to 16 when Doncic returned.

The Slovenian added another eight points to his total, taking it to 34 for the game.

Here's Luka Doncic's final stat line:

PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT 34 9 8 4 0 4 11-23 4-10 8-12

Doncic totals were set at 34.5, 9.5 rebounds and 10.5 assists in this game. He went under on all.

Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks back in sixth after Sacramento Kings lose

Luka Doncic's 34-point outing against the Jazz helped the Mavericks improve to 41-29, putting them sixth in the standings. They stole the spot from the Sacramento Kings, who suffered a shocking loss against the Washington Wizards on Thursday, dropping to 40-29. The Mavericks are ahead with a 0.5-game advantage.

However, they trail the season series 0-2. If the teams end the regular season with the same record and Sacramento wins the series, the Mavericks will likely have to settle for the seventh spot in this scenario.

It's expected to be a thrilling finish in the conference as five teams are in contention to finish in the top six, with roughly 15 games left for each side.