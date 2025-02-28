Luka Doncic Stats Tonight: How did LA Lakers superstar perform against Minnesota Timberwolves? (Feb. 27)

Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers were back in action on Thursday night when they welcomed the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Crypto.com Arena. Doncic is coming off an emotional game against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, dropping a triple-double.

"The Don" has looked like his old self in terms of his movement, but his shooting has remained cold. In five games with the Lakers, the Slovenian superstar is averaging 19.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.8 steals. He's shooting 38.1% from the field, 25.0% from beyond the arc and 75.0% from the charity stripe.

Coach JJ Redick didn't change his starting five which featured Doncic, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes. So how did "Luka Magic" perform against the Timberwolves?

Here are Luka Doncic's stats in the first half:

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Luka Doncic 13 7 4 0 0 1 2 17:34 4-11 0-5 5-7 +5

