  Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did Lakers' newest star fare vs Nikola Jokic's Nuggets? (Feb. 22)

Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did Lakers’ newest star fare vs Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets? (Feb. 22)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Feb 23, 2025 02:55 GMT
Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did Lakers' newest star fare vs Nikola Jokic's Nuggets? (Feb. 22)

Luka Doncic faced his toughest test on Saturday night since joining the LA Lakers as they squared off against the Denver Nuggets, who came into the matchup riding a nine-game winning streak. Meanwhile, the Lakers had gone 1-2 in their first three games with Doncic, with both losses coming against non-playoff teams.

After dealing with a calf injury suffered on Christmas Day, Doncic looked much sharper, exploding for 16 first-quarter points on 5-for-11 shooting, while also grabbing four rebounds and dishing out three assists. His hot start helped the Lakers take a 38-31 lead after the opening period.

Before this game, Doncic had been averaging just 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists since joining LA.

Doncic cooled off in the second quarter, taking only three shots and converting one, but still managed to lead all scorers at halftime with 19 points. The Lakers led 63-54 at the half.

LeBron James contributed 15 points and five rebounds in the first two quarters, while Austin Reaves added 10 points for the Lakers. For the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic recorded a first-half double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray chipped in 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Below are Luka Doncic's full stats.

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Luka Doncic16:21195561442.93650.04410005211012

