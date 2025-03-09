  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did Lakers star fare in rivalry clash vs Celtics? (March 8)

Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did Lakers star fare in rivalry clash vs Celtics? (March 8)

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:47 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics - Source: Imagn
Luka Doncic and the Lakers face the Celtics tonight - Image source: Imagn

The LA Lakers and Boston Celtics added another chapter to their storied rivalry on Saturday night, this time featuring Luka Doncic in purple and gold. The Slovenian star, who faced the Celtics in last season’s NBA Finals, was looking for redemption — this time alongside LeBron James, with the Lakers riding an eight-game winning streak.

Ad

Doncic got off to a slow start, recording more turnovers (two) than made field goals (one) in the opening quarter. Despite missing two key starters in Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes, the Lakers jumped out to a 14-6 lead, but the Celtics responded, evening the score at 33-all by the end of the first quarter.

Doncic knocked down his second field goal midway through the second quarter, hitting another 3-pointer in a tightly contested battle. He followed it up with two free throws and a layup, fueling a personal 7-2 run that put the Lakers ahead 47-44.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum took control for Boston, combining for nine points in the final minutes of the half. Tatum punctuated the run with a dunk, sending the Celtics into halftime with a 58-54 advantage.

Below are Luka Doncic’s full stats from the game.

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Luka Doncic18:5311323837.52450.03475.0031030-7

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी