Luka Doncic stats tonight: How did Lakers star fare in rivalry clash vs Celtics? (March 8)

The LA Lakers and Boston Celtics added another chapter to their storied rivalry on Saturday night, this time featuring Luka Doncic in purple and gold. The Slovenian star, who faced the Celtics in last season’s NBA Finals, was looking for redemption — this time alongside LeBron James, with the Lakers riding an eight-game winning streak.

Doncic got off to a slow start, recording more turnovers (two) than made field goals (one) in the opening quarter. Despite missing two key starters in Rui Hachimura and Jaxson Hayes, the Lakers jumped out to a 14-6 lead, but the Celtics responded, evening the score at 33-all by the end of the first quarter.

Doncic knocked down his second field goal midway through the second quarter, hitting another 3-pointer in a tightly contested battle. He followed it up with two free throws and a layup, fueling a personal 7-2 run that put the Lakers ahead 47-44.

However, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum took control for Boston, combining for nine points in the final minutes of the half. Tatum punctuated the run with a dunk, sending the Celtics into halftime with a 58-54 advantage.

Below are Luka Doncic’s full stats from the game.

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Luka Doncic 18:53 11 3 2 3 8 37.5 2 4 50.0 3 4 75.0 0 3 1 0 3 0 -7

